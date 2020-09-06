The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is working to determine the cause of a fatal pedestrian collision late Thursday night in Oxon Hill. The deceased pedestrian is 39-year-old Bashawn Gamble of Oxon Hill.

On September 3rd, at approximately 10:45 pm, patrol officers responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway. On scene, they located Gamble suffering from critical injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital. The driver of the striking car remained on the scene and was not hurt.

The preliminary investigation revealed the striking car was heading northbound on Indian Head Highway when it struck Gamble. Preliminarily, it appears Gamble was attempting to cross the roadway midblock.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

Like this: Like Loading...