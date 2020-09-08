PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Sept. 8, 2020–The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host a free paper shredding event for county residents Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby. The shred event, held rain or shine, can help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents. Residents are required to wear face masks and practice safe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There is no limit per resident and proof of residency is required.

All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes prior to shredding. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Binders and binder clips are not acceptable. Certificates of destruction can be provided if requested. Businesses are prohibited from this event. Shred events are held monthly throughout the year.

For information about this event, call the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, at 410-326-0210 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.

Like this: Like Loading...