On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 2:04 a.m., the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department(WVFD) responded to the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf, MD for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, WVFD found a 1 1/2 story single-family home. Thirty firefighters took roughly 30 minutes to contain the blaze. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the preliminary fire marshal report, the intentionally set fire destroyed the interior of the vacant structure. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.

The estimated cause of damage is $20,000 to the structure.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal of the State of Maryland

