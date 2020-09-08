REISTERSTOWN, Md. (September 1, 2020) — September is Preparedness Month and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) wants to take this opportunity to thank our residents for their efforts to help keep our state safe and resilient. Whether it is wearing a mask and distancing yourself, following weather events, or not driving through standing water, we truly appreciate your efforts.

“This has been a challenging year for all of us,” said MEMA Executive Director Russ Strickland. “I could not be more proud of the way my fellow Marylanders have responded, not only to the pandemic but for their general preparation for all threats and hazards. That spirit will serve us well as the 2020 Hurricane Season continues.“

This is shaping up to be one of the busiest seasons on record, and later summer-early fall is usually the busiest part of the season in the Mid-Atlantic region. It is vital that Marylanders remain vigilant and be prepared.

It is important to remember that COVID-19 means there will be changes to evacuation and sheltering plans and that your emergency supply kit needs to have extra items because of the pandemic. If you live, work or visit areas along the ocean, the Chesapeake Bay, or its tributaries, it also is important to understand Maryland’s Know Your Zone hurricane evacuation plan. To learn more about the program and hurricane preparedness in Maryland, visit KnowYourZoneMD.com.

But pandemics and hurricanes are not the only hazards in Maryland. Flooding is the most common hazard in Maryland, and tornadoes, severe storms, dangerous heat, and severe winter storms are among the other potential hazards. We encourage all Marylanders to remain vigilant for all hazards that might affect you.

As part of Preparedness Month, MEMA, in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Health, and other agencies, will host various online live events to engage with Marylanders. Follow MEMA on Facebook or Twitter (@MDMEMA) to join these opportunities.

You can learn more about being prepared for any hazard from MEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Weather Service, or the American Red Cross.

