LEONARDTOWN, MD–St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point, MD, will reopen its galleries to visitors on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. after being closed since March due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

A limited number of guests will be admitted at a time. All guests must always wear masks while in the museum building, and social distancing guidelines are encouraged outside family units. Museum staff will be wearing masks and gloves, and frequently cleaning all public contact areas and restrooms. Museum admission is $3 for adults, $2 for military and seniors, $1.50 for students. Children ages 5 years or younger are free.

The Museum Store at the museum will be open for purchases and bottled water will be available to buy. The public is encouraged to not touch any Museum Store merchandise unless intent upon purchase.

The St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, the only publicly accessible boat transportation from St. Clement’s Island Museum to St. Clement’s Island State Park, will continue cruises for visitors. Cruises will depart from the pier at St. Clement’s Island Museum at full capacity with several safety guidelines in place so the public can enjoy their time on the boat and island while confident their health and wellness are being considered.

The Water Taxi will operate seven (7) days a week from the museum pier starting at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-served, walk-up basis. All passengers must wear masks on the water taxi – no exceptions. Masks may be removed while on the island where distancing guidelines still apply outside of family units. No reservations will be taken ahead of time. The last trip from the museum pier leaves at 2 p.m. and the last trip back to the museum departs the island at 3 p.m.

Interested water taxi riders should enter St. Clement’s Island Museum through the front door and purchase cruise tickets ($7 per person, all ages) from the front desk. Credit cards are highly recommended, but cash will be accepted. Please call the museum at 301-769-2222 the day of your planned visit to check on the water taxi schedule as weather and other extenuating circumstances could affect boat operation.

The museum will operate on summer hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, through October 31, 2020. Winter Hours, 12-4 p.m. daily, will begin on November 1, 2020. For more information, please call 301-769-2222.

Like this: Like Loading...