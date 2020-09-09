The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is offering a virtual FDA-certified Acidified Foods Better Process Control School training workshop in partnership with Dr. Y. Martin Lo, Process Authority and Ambassador of the International Union of Food Science & Technology.



The full day virtual ‘Understanding Acidified Foods’ training workshop will take place on October 8, 2020, from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. The training, which is developed and presented by Dr. Martin Lo, is designed to teach the basics of food safety and regulations for manufacturing acidified food products in Maryland and satisfies FDA-mandated Better Process Control School (BPCS) certification, which Maryland food processors are required to complete before engaging in the commercial production of acidified foods. Popular examples of these foods include pickles (beets, cucumbers and other vegetables), relishes, chutneys, salsas and sauces.

Farmers, small food processors, and food entrepreneurs who are thinking about expanding their value-added products to include ‘acidified’ or ‘pickled’ foods, or who are in the planning stages of production are encouraged to attend. The workshop fee is $160.00 (including class materials).

To register, view the agenda and learn more about the training, visit ‘News & Events’at SMADC.com. Registration closes on October 1, 2020.

SMADC is offering a reimbursement scholarshipfor Southern Maryland on-farm processors (subject to the availability of funds),towards half the tuition fee of the ‘Understanding Acidified Foods’ training workshop. To be eligible for the scholarship applicants must be farmers resident and actively farming in one of the five Southern Maryland counties (Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s). Applications for the SMADC Scholarship may be submitted after thecompletion of the workshop.

For workshop registration assistance, questions, and scholarship application details contact Susan McQuilkin at: (240) 528-8850, Ex: 327, or email: info@smadc.com.

REGISTER AND VIEW WORKSHOP DETAILS HERE

Like this: Like Loading...