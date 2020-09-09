LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s Board of County is calling all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community by serving on various Boards, Commissions, and Committees. Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership applications are available on the County’s website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/.
All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Nov. 13, 2020.
Vacancies:
Adult Public Guardianship Review Board
Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission
Airport Advisory Committee
Animal Control Advisory Board
Board of Trustees, Museum Division
Commission on Aging
Commission on People with Disabilities
Commission on the Environment
Housing Authority Board of St. Mary’s County
Library Board of Trustees (Applications must be received by 10/23/20)
Social Service Board
Transportation Advisory Committee
Tri-County Animal Shelter
Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
The following vacancies have special requirements:
Board of Appeals – Must have some planning experience
Building Code Board of Appeals – Must have surveying experience
Economic Development Commission – Education/Small Business Owner
Electrical Examiners Board – Licensed Electrician
Historic Preservation Commission – Discipline of architecture, architectural history, history or archaeology.
Metropolitan Commission – Must live in the 4th& 5th, 6thand 8thDistricts (3 vacancies)
Planning Commission – Must have some planning experience
Plumbing Fuel Gas Board – Must be a Licensed Plumber
Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board – applications must be completed on the Governor’s Appointments Office website at: https://govappointments.maryland.gov/
Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1707 for more information.