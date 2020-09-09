LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s Board of County is calling all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community by serving on various Boards, Commissions, and Committees. Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership applications are available on the County’s website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/.

All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Nov. 13, 2020.

Vacancies:

Adult Public Guardianship Review Board

Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission

Airport Advisory Committee

Animal Control Advisory Board

Board of Trustees, Museum Division

Commission on Aging

Commission on People with Disabilities

Commission on the Environment

Housing Authority Board of St. Mary’s County

Library Board of Trustees (Applications must be received by 10/23/20)

Social Service Board

Transportation Advisory Committee

Tri-County Animal Shelter

Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board

The following vacancies have special requirements:

Board of Appeals – Must have some planning experience

Building Code Board of Appeals – Must have surveying experience

Economic Development Commission – Education/Small Business Owner

Electrical Examiners Board – Licensed Electrician

Historic Preservation Commission – Discipline of architecture, architectural history, history or archaeology.

Metropolitan Commission – Must live in the 4th& 5th, 6thand 8thDistricts (3 vacancies)

Planning Commission – Must have some planning experience

Plumbing Fuel Gas Board – Must be a Licensed Plumber

Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board – applications must be completed on the Governor’s Appointments Office website at: https://govappointments.maryland.gov/

Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1707 for more information.

