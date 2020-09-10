Thursday – September 10th
- 5:00 pm – John Luskey – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD
- 6:00 pm – Tracy Allen – Row Boat Willie’s – Millers Island MD
- 6:00 pm – Wes Ryce & Justin Myles – Island Bar – Surfside Beach SC
- 6:30 pm – Open Mic w/Guest Host Nelson – Ruddy Duck – Solomons MD
- 8:00 pm – The SOMD Guitar Guru’s Online Weekly Talk Show – FB
Friday – September 11th
- 6:00 pm – John Luskey Duo – Green Turtle Sports Bar – Edgewater MD
- 6:00 pm – Loose Change – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD
- 7:00 pm – Justin Myles & Wes Ryce – Market On Main – Columbia SC
- 7:00 pm – Sons of Pirates – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD
- 7:30 pm – Hudson River Line – Running Hare Vineyard – Prince Frederick MD
- 8:00 pm – Never 2 Late – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD
- 8:00 pm – HydraFX – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
Saturday – September 12th
- 2:00 pm – Michael Kelly – Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery – St Leonard MD
- 3:00 pm – Taboo – Gilligans Pier – Newburg MD
- 6:00 pm – Parker Barrow Project – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD
- 6:00 pm – Billy Yeager – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD
- 7:00 pm – Wes Ryce & Justin Myles – Market On Main – Columbia SC
- 8:00 pm – Drivetrain – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
- 8:00 pm – Take The Shot – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD
Sunday – September 13th
- 1:00 pm – Billy Yeager – Dockside Tiki Bar – Colonial Beach VA
- 1:00 pm – Ryan Forrester – Running Hare Vineyard – Prince Frederick MD
- 2:00 pm – Big Money Band – The Jetty Dock Bar – Kent Narrows MD
- 3:00 pm – Justin Crenshaw – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
- 3:00 pm – Small Town Throw Down – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD w/Robby Kidwell, Chris Hoepfl, Justin Taylor & Sumner Amrose
- 3:00 pm – John Luskey Duo – Pirates Cove Dock Bar – Galesville MD
- 3:00 pm – Greg Barrick – The Boathouse at Anchored Inn – Deale MD
- 4:00 pm – James Cornett – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD
Tuesday – September 15th
- 7:00 pm – Open Mic w/Greg Barrick – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD
Wednesday – September 16th
- 5:00 pm – Mixed Business – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD
- 6:00 pm – Latrice Carr – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD
- 6:00 pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD
- 7:00 pm – Open Mic w/Rob Cord – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
- 9:00 pm – Karaoke w/Greg Barrick – ABC Liquors & Lounge – California MD