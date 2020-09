Friday

Patchy drizzle with scattered showers before 9 am, then scattered showers after 9 am. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Like this: Like Loading...