The United States Flag is to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset, Friday, September 11, 2020 for Patriot Day. This is in honor of the individuals that lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001.
David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in... More by David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor