Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 11 correctional officers – 5 from Charles County – from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP), Session 64, at a private ceremony held September 4 at the Academy in Welcome.

The program requires each Correctional Officer to complete a ten-week Basic Corrections Academy, which exceeds the state minimum for all Correctional Officers working in local correctional facilities across Maryland.

Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

“Correctional Officers have one of the most difficult roles in law enforcement,” said Sheriff Berry. “They shoulder the responsibility of keeping the inmates, officers, and support staff within the Detention Center safe and secure. Additionally, they serve as mentors and counselors, and have an important role in helping inmates get their lives back on track upon their release. The impact of a Correctional Officer reaches far beyond the walls of the jail.”

During the graduation ceremony, SMCJA instructors presented awards to three graduates who excelled in several categories: Delorace Groves, from Charles County, received the Scholastic Achievement Award for earning a 99.16 percent grade point average, the highest in the class.

Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Dayvon West, from St. Mary’s County, received the Physical Training Award, scoring 614 points out of 800, the highest in the class during PT tests administered at the beginning and end of the training program. West also was honored with the Steve Allen Leadership Award, named after one of the original founders of the SMCJA who died of cancer several years ago.

Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Berry and the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are proud to welcome our newest Correctional Officers to the CCSO family:

Correctional Officer Michael Bowlin

Correctional Officer Evan Buchanan

Correctional Officer Delorace Groves

Correctional Officer Blake Waldbauer

Correctional Officer Marianna Wilson

