WASHINGTON — This September, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recognizes Suicide Prevention Month highlighting VA’s Be There campaign, reminding Veterans and their loved ones that small actions can make a big difference to Veterans going through difficult times.

During this and every month,Be Therewants Veterans, community leaders and Veterans’ families and friends to know there is no special training needed to give a Veteran hope.

“There are simple ways anyone can show support for our nation’s Veterans like learning about VA’s suicide prevention efforts and recognizing the signs that a Veteran may need help,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “Take a moment to listen with compassion and let Veterans know you’re there for them.”

Be Theresuggests several simple actions that can help make a difference for a Veteran to include:

Reaching out to Veterans by sending a check-in text, cooking them dinner, or simply asking them how they’re doing.

Learning about the warning signs of suicide found on the Veterans Crisis Line website .

. Watching the free S.A.V.E. training video to learn how to respond with care and compassion if someone indicates they are having thoughts of suicide.

to learn how to respond with care and compassion if someone indicates they are having thoughts of suicide. Contacting VA’s Coaching Into Care program where a licensed psychologist or social worker will provide loved ones with guidance for motivating Veterans to seek support.

program where a licensed psychologist or social worker will provide loved ones with guidance for motivating Veterans to seek support. Sharing stories of hope and recovery from VA’s Make the Connection.

For more information and resources visit BeThereForVeterans.com.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, text to 838255 or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.

Like this: Like Loading...