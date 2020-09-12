WALDORF, MD–Maryland Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford visited Patuxent Brewing Co., Charles County’s first brewery, Thursday, to confer the Great Seal of the State of Maryland. Owners of Patuxent Brewing were on hand to host the lieutenant governor and a few staff members, as well as members of the Department of Natural Resources and Intergovernmental Affairs.

From left to right: Tranice Watts, co-owner/business manager; Davie Feaster, founder/brew master; Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford; Gene Lott, co-owner/sales manager; Kevin Boseman, co-owner/brew equipment specialist.

Lt. Gov. Rutherford toured the brewery and even canned a few of the selections on hand. Davie Feaster, the majority owner and head brewmaster was pleased and humbled to have the lieutenant governor visit his Waldorf facility. “It’s wonderful to have the lieutenant governor and other public officials here, and let them experience the business of a nano-brewery,” Feastersaid.

The owners gave a short history of the brewery’s founding and also discussed the economic climate in Maryland.

Lt. Gov. Rutherford made the formal citation presentation of the Great Seal of the State of

Maryland to Davie and the other owners for the small business’ contribution to Maryland. The lieutenant governor also presented each of them with challenge coins, featuring the state seal on one side, and the lieutenant governor’s personal design of the State Capitol Building at sunset on the other side.

Like this: Like Loading...