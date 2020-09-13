NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (September 11, 2020) – The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is announcing the Fiscal Year 2021 application round for three State Revitalization Programs – Community Legacy, Strategic Demolition Fund – Statewide (all non-Baltimore City), and the Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative.

These programs offer funding to support local housing, community and economic development, and other revitalization projects. They are part of the department’s commitment to helping the state’s local governments and nonprofit agencies achieve their community revitalization and economic development goals.

If this is your first time applying to one of the aforementioned State Revitalization Programs, contact a regional project manager for more information and to determine your eligibility. For a map of regions and additional contact information, visit Map, Contact Info.

Applications will be due on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. The application portal will be open Tuesday, September 15.

Community Legacy and Strategic Demolition Fund-Statewide projects must be located in an area designated as a Sustainable Community by the State of Maryland. Projects can also be located in designated Opportunity Zones within Allegany, Garrett, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. To see your jurisdiction’s Sustainable Community or Opportunity Zone boundaries, please use the online revitalization mapping tool found at this website.

In addition to being located in a Sustainable Community, Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative projects should be located in an area targeted by an eligible program applicant.

Projects should help achieve the strategies outlined in a local government’s Sustainable Communities Plan. All Sustainable Community plans can be found online.

Application training will be hosted online at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15. To register for the application training, visit Registration Form.

For additional program and application information, visit State Revitalization Program.

