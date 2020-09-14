Leonardtown, MD- On March 16, 2020, in the interest of public health and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) decided not to turn off any water to any of its customers due to nonpayment.

Governor Larry Hogan subsequently issued an Executive Order stating that residential service companies shall not terminate service to dwellings or residents, or charge fees for late or untimely payments for services to residential dwellings. The Governor’s Executive Order prohibiting service terminations and late fees expired on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

MetCom has evaluated the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on its finances and has decided to provide a transition period allowing residential customers time to apply for assistance programs or make payment arrangements.

“The Commission’s goal is to help those customers struggling with household expenses during this difficult time and to ensure that their utility services remain connected,” said George Erichsen, Executive Director of MetCom.”

As a part of this transitional initiative, MetCom will:

• Be mailing reminders to its customers in their October and November billing cycles.

• Delay sending termination notices until December 1, 2020 – 45 days in advance of a termination (current policy requires only a 14-day notice).

• Allow customers in arrears 45 days from receipt of a notice to work out a payment plan. Customers taking action would not have service disconnected.

• Offer a minimum payment plan of up to 12 months.

For more information on available payment programs, please contact MetCom at 301.737.7400 or visit our website at https://www.metcom.org/ , click on Financial Resources For Utility Assistance or Payment Options under the Fiscal tab.

