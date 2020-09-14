News Release, States Attorney’s Office for Charles County

UPDATE 9/14/2020: LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, September 11, 2020, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Michael Rashid Moore, 23 of Waldorf, to 35 years in prison for the Attempted First-Degree Murder of Ronald Murphy, Jr., Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and Conspiracy to Commit the First-Degree Murder of Walter Thomas.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany L. Campbell called Moore’s actions “senseless, tragic, and selfish” and asked for the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, pursuant to Moore’s plea agreement.

LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on January 29, 2020, Michael Rashid Moore, 22 of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court, in front of the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr., to the Attempted First-Degree Murder of Ronald Murphy, Jr., Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and Conspiracy to Commit the First-Degree Murder of Walter Thomas.

On March 3, 2019, officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found victim Murphy lying on the floor of an apartment bedroom, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Murphy was treated on scene then transported to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, where he was further treated. At the hospital, two bullets were discovered to have traveled to his neck and one bullet traveled to his lung; however, thankfully, he survived.

Two days later, on March 5, 2019, officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf for the report of a missing person. Officers canvassed the area and discovered victim Walter Thomas lying face down by a bike path in the area of Freemantle Court. Thomas, who suffered a single gunshot wound, was unresponsive and pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation into the shootings revealed that months prior to Murphy’s shooting, Moore and an acquaintance of Murphy got into a physical altercation. During the evening hours of March 3, 2019, Moore saw Murphy seated in his vehicle in the area of Amber Leaf Place and Wakefield Circle. Moore approached the rear of Murphy’s vehicle and began shooting at him because of the prior altercation. Before fleeing the area, Moore shot Murphy three times in his back.

During the course of the investigation, Moore admitted to detectives that he shot Murphy. Moore also stated that he conspired with another individual to cover up the shooting by doing a random armed robbery that would result in another shooting if the victim gave resistance. Moore supplied the bullet for the shooting.

On the evening of March 4, 2019, Thomas was walking with a friend in the area of Fairchild Court in Waldorf. The men were approached by a suspect who commanded them to not run away. Thomas’s friend was able to flee unharmed; however, Thomas was shot. Thomas attempted to flee the area but collapsed a short distance away.

Waldorf, Md( May 25, 2019)- Detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have charged Michael Rashid Moore, 22, of Waldorf and Darren Earl Miller, 24, of Washington, D.C. in connection with the murder of Walter Eugene Thomas, 18, who was shot and killed on March 4 in the 2100 block of Fairchild Court in Waldorf. Moore was also linked to a shooting that occurred on March 3 on Amber Leaf Place.

On March 3 at 7:15 p.m., a 23-year-old male was shot in the upper body as he was driving in the area of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf. The victim survived. Detectives pursued leads but were not able to immediately identify a suspect at that time.

On March 4 at 11:50 p.m., Thomas and a friend were walking on Fairchild Court when two suspects approached in a car and announced a robbery. One of the suspects opened fire with a gun striking Thomas as he fled. Thomas ran to Freemantle Court where he collapsed and died as a result of his injuries.

On April 9, investigators identified Moore as the shooter on Amber Leaf Place. Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned the victim and Moore had an argument prior to the shooting and Moore had intentionally targeted the victim. Detectives immediately obtained an arrest warrant and charged Moore with attempted murder, first-degree assault and other charges. He was remanded to the Charles County Detention Center.

On May 17, through an extensive investigation, detectives linked Moore to the Thomas murder. They also identified Miller as a suspect in that case. Miller was arrested at his residence in Washington, D.C. and subsequently extradited to Charles County where he was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other charges. Moore, who was already being held at the CCDC for the shooting on Amber Leaf, was served an arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, robbery, and other related charges for the murder of Thomas. In the Thomas case, the shooting was random. Both suspects are being held with no bond.

On March 5 at 12:33 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Fairchild Court in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim on a bike path located off of Freemantle Court. Walter Eugene Thomas, 18, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives are pursuing leads and are working to identify the suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. J. Long at (301) 609-6502.

