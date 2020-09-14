LEONARDTOWN, MD -Volunteers from the Southern Maryland Sierra Club, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks, are planting native trees at three of the county parks. A selection of 10 native deciduous trees is planned for Dorsey, 5th District Parks, and Lancaster parks, focusing on areas that will improve these parks both aesthetically and functionally.

In addition to beautifying the area, trees provide a habitat for local mammals, birds, reptiles, and insects. They also can improve the park going experience by sheltering playgrounds, benches, tables, and pathways from the summer heat and winter winds.

The trees have been obtained through the DNR Tree-Mendous Program, and the project is funded through grants from the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Council.

The Southern Maryland Sierra Club is a nonprofit environmental advocacy organization focusing on promoting policies and actions that help create a healthier, more equitable, and more environmentally sustainable community for all Southern Maryland residents.

For more information on the Department of Recreation and Parks, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate.

Like this: Like Loading...