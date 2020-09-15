LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 14, 2020) – According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, the third week of September is typically when asthma attacks and hospitalizations are at their highest, also known as Asthma Peak Week.

Many factors contribute to the increase of potential asthma triggers during September. Ragweed, the most common fall pollen allergy, peaks in the U.S., and mold counts go up as leaves start to collect outside. Further, children returning to school may be exposed to other respiratory illnesses that trigger their asthma.

St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) urges community members with asthma to take extra precautions during Asthma Peak Week. Additionally,SMCHD’s Asthma Programoffersfree support to families of children (ages 2-18) who have asthma, including:

Virtual home visits

Education and guidance relating to asthma and related medications

Environmental assessments to identify and reduce household triggers

Free tools to help with asthma control (e.g., green cleaning supplies, spacers, pillow covers, mattress covers, vacuum cleaners, and more!) –Available via delivery or scheduled curbside pickup, while supplies last

“While there is no cure for asthma, there are things that can be done to help manage and control it,” said Angela Cochran, Director of Health Promotion & Community Services at SMCHD. “Our team is here to help provide the guidance and resources that families need to create a healthier environment for their kids with asthma.”



For more information, please visit www.smchd.org/asthma or call SMCHD at (301) 475-4330.

