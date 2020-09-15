There is a new family-owned business in Charlotte Hall. Calvert Kettle Corn has brought their fabulous kettle corn to St. Mary’s County. With over the 175 flavors, the Peterson family has been making fresh and delicious kettle corn since 2003.

The new store opened in Charlotte Hall on June 10th. Opening a business amid the Coronavirus is not an easy thing to do. I am happy to see they are offering some great, fresh and flavorful kettle corn. Kettle corn is made with oil and sugar. The popcorn is typically sweeter than regular popcorn. They then add flavors and colors to create a unique experience.

I met Jenna (daughter of owners Tom and Paulette) the day I stopped in. She was making fresh batches and was very happy to share her love and knowledge about kettle corn. Each batch is made by hand and they rotate to assure the freshness of the kettle corn. Jenna told me the current popular flavors are Old Bay and Snickerdoodle. I had to get some Old Bay Kettle Corn for my daughter. For the autumn, they will offer Pumpkin Pie flavor. Check out their Facebook page and website for all the latest in kettle corn flavors!

Coming soon are their Christmas Tins. They have come up with a clever way to ensure you get the tin you want for the holidays. In October, kettle corn lovers can stop in and select the tins they want. Purchase the tin and they will hold the tin until before Christmas when the flavors can be selected. What a great idea!

In addition, they will ship kettle corn any time (not just Christmas), anywhere.

Another great thing they offer are smaller-size party favor kettle corn. They are perfect for birthdays, baby/wedding showers, holidays, and work events!

There is a second Calvert Kettle Corn location in Chesapeake Beach (Calvert County). Located at 3723 Chesapeake Beach Road, their hours are Thursday – 2:00pm to 5:00pm, Friday and Saturday – 12:00pm to 5:00pm, and Sunday 12:00pm to 4:00pm.

If you need a kettle corn fix and cannot make it to the stores, medium bags of deliciousness can be found at Sneade’s Ace Hardware in Owings and Lusby, and at Bowen’s Grocery in Huntingtown.

The Calvert Kettle Corn in Charlotte Hall’s hours are:

Calvert Kettle Corn

30320 Triangle Drive, Unit 5

Charlotte Hall, MD

(410) 257-1035

Monday through Wednesday – 2:00pm to 8:00pm

Thursday through Sunday – 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Calvert Kettle Corn’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/calvertkettlecorn

Calvert Kettle Corn’s website: https://calvertkettlecorn.com/

