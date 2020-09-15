Meet Astrowho’s currently at Tri County Animal Shelter

Astro is a fawn and black male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 1 year old. He weighs about 48.2 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

For being a youngster, Astro is a class act. He’s very happy to meet new faces and would make a great walking/hiking companion. He seems to want to be an only child so that he can have 100% of your attention.

Come and meet this super cool guy today.

NOTE: If you’re interested in meeting a dog or cat, please call the shelter at the number below to make an appointment.

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

