This fall, Maryland anglers can turn their fishing experience into important scientific data.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has developed several volunteer angler surveys designed to encourage anglers to submit basic data directly from their smartphone or computer.

These surveys are a wealth of information for department biologists. Data collected from anglers help the department to observe overall fish health and helps inform managers as they develop, plan, and implement activities surrounding any one of a number of species.

This fall, anglers can submit their trout catches on the freshwater multispecies survey while those setting their sites on muskellunge can easily participate in the muskie survey.

The department also has specific surveys for striped bass and blue crab, and by fishing location through the artificial reef initiative. An important new survey helps track the invasive northern snakehead.

Anglers who submit their data are eligible for prizes for each survey category. Winners will be personality notified as well as posted on the department’s website and social media channels.

