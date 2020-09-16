Upper Marlboro, MD… The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Brandon Lee Hazelwood on September 10, 2020, on a warrant for First Degree Assault obtained by County Police on September 1, 2020.

According to the warrant, on September 1st, police were called to the 7200 Block of Serenade Circle in Clinton, MD for a disorderly person.

Upon arrival, officers observed Hazelwood talking to himself, appearing to be hallucinating. Officers determined that an Emergency Petition Service was necessary and requested an ambulance. Hazelwood saw the ambulance as it arrived and as officers attempted to escort him to the ambulance Hazelwood fought and forcefully pulled away from officers, stabbing one of the officers as he did so. Hazelwood was subdued and transported to a local hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

On September 10th, deputies received the warrant and responded to the hospital on information that Hazelwood was being released, where they served him the warrant, placed him into custody, and safely transported him to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro, MD, without incident.

Hazelwood is also charged with 2 Counts of Second-Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

