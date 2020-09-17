The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will present a virtual Connections Literary Series reading featuring Poet, Editor, Essayist and Translator Martín Espada Oct. 7 from 1-3 p.m. Espada will continue CSM’s long-standing tradition of connecting established and emerging authors with the Southern Maryland community by reading from his forthcoming book,Floaters,and other works during a free Zoom webinar.

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Martín Espada has published more than 20 books as a poet, editor, essayist and translator. His forthcoming book of poems from Norton is calledFloaters. Other books of poems includeVivas to Those Who Have Failed(2016),The Trouble Ball(2011),The Republic of Poetry(2006),Alabanza(2003),A Mayan Astronomer in Hell’s Kitchen(2000),Imagine the Angels of Bread(1996), andCity of Coughing and Dead Radiators(1993). He is the editor ofWhat Saves Us: Poems of Empathy and Outrage in the Age of Trump(2019). His honors include the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, the Shelley Memorial Award, the Robert Creeley Award, the National Hispanic Cultural Center Literary Award, an American Book Award, an Academy of American Poets Fellowship, the PEN/Revson Fellowship and a Guggenheim Fellowship.The Republic of Poetrywas a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

His book of essays and poems, Zapata’s Disciple (1998), was banned in Tucson as part of the Mexican-American Studies Program outlawed by the state of Arizona, and reissued by Northwestern. A former tenant lawyer, Espada is a professor of English at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

Enjoy an afternoon of literature from your computer or phone by first registering online to receive Zoom instructions and the password.

The Connections Literary Series is sponsored by CSM’s English, Communication and Languages Division, and supported by grants from the Arts Council of Calvert County, the Charles County Arts Alliance, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council.

To view dozens of videos from past and recent CSM literary events, visit the college’s official YouTube Educational Channel.

For information visit CSM’s Connections Literary Series.

To order books by Martín Espada please visit WWNorton.

