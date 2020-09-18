The Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a county residence on September 16, 2020, after a parent called saying that their child’s phone app was soliciting child pornography.

Officers learned a five-year-old had several apps on the phone,” Talking Angela”, Talking Angela 2″, “Talking Tom 2″, and Talking Ben 2”. The apps told the child to take naked pictures of themself and siblings while in the bathtub. The app then told the child they would strangle the child if they didn’t comply.

Parents complained that the app “My Talking Tom” displayed a sexual advertisement that included a nude woman. The ad asked, “wanna f—?”, a report said.

“The Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging parents to constantly monitor their children’s online activity and use of social media,” police said in a press release. “Please report any suspicious social applications to the police department.

The apps are made by Slovenian tech company Outfit7. The company took off in 2010 when the game “Talking Tom Cat” reapeats what the users says. The app has more than 350 million downloads. The company has released 22 games and has a collective 13 billion downloads worldwide.

Like this: Like Loading...