LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners have approved a coastal resiliency grant and directed the Department of Public Works & Transportation to design and implement corrections to erosion in Piney Point.

The $60,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources will help fund the planning and design, and subsequent implementation of shoreline erosion correction at the Piney Point Lighthouse and Museum beach area. Piney Point Lighthouse & Museum has lost substantial beach area on the riverside and is threatening the structural foundations on the lagoon side.

