ANNAPOLIS, Md. (September 17, 2020)– The Office of the Maryland Comptroller will soon mail notifications to certain tax filers of unpaid tax liabilities that were due July 15 – the extended deadline from the traditional April 15 tax due date– as well as other late payments on certain business taxes due.

This will be a notification process only, not a collections activity.

The mailings, which will provide recipients with their current account status, are being sent to taxpayers who have not paid the balances on certain taxes, including individual and corporate income, sales and use, and withholding taxes.

Recipients of the tax notices are not required to take any action at this time. However, tax filers should be aware that interest will continue to accrue on any unpaid tax balance from the time the tax was due, including the period of suspended collection activities, until the liability is paid, as well as a penalty of 10 percent on the total amount due. Taxpayers who pay the amount due upon receiving notice can avoid future interest and penalties.

“These past six months have been hard enough for many Maryland families that have lost income and for struggling small business owners trying to cope with shrinking revenues. We don’t want to add to that burden; however, state law requires the assessment of interest and penalty on unpaid taxes,” Comptroller Peter Franchot said. “We’re sending these notices to urge those who owe taxes to call us now and work out a payment plan before more interest and penalties are charged. Our team will work with you to find a reasonable plan for your family circumstances or your business, but we must hear from you first.”

With the COVID-19 State of Emergency order issued by Governor Larry Hogan still in effect, the Comptroller’s Office has suspended collection activities. Collections will resume 30 days after the order is lifted.

Taxpayers who wish to make a payment or to request a payment plan are asked to follow the instructions on the notice. If you have any questions about the notice, please email taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov or call Taxpayer Services at 1-800-638-2937 or 410-260-7980.

