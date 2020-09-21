PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 21, 2020 –There’s still time for Calvert County residents to be counted in the 2020 Census.Residents who have not yet responded are urged to do so before the deadline on Sept. 30, 2020.

“Although nearly 75% of Calvert County residents have already self-responded to the 2020 Census, our goal is to have 100% of residents counted to ensure that our communities receive the resources they need and deserve,” said Board of County Commissioners President Kelly McConkey.

The census takes about 10 minutes to complete. All personal information is kept confidential.

Census workers are currently visiting households that have not yet responded to make sure everyone is counted. Due to the ongoing risk of coronavirus transmission, residents are strongly encouraged to self-respond online at https://my2020census.gov, by phone, or by mail.

Assistance is available by phone in English by calling 844-330-2020 or in Spanish by calling 844-468-2020. Phone assistance is available in 12 additional languages, including Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Korean; please visit https://2020census.gov/en/contact-us.html for more information.

Participating in the census helps ensure communities can receive the resources they need. The 2020 Census will determine congressional representation, how hundreds of billions in federal funding is allocated for the next ten years, and provide data that will impact communities, schools, emergency services and transportation decisions, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...