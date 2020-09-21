Today, the Board of Commissioners held a special meeting to consider Governor Hogan’s amendment to change indoor dining capacity. The Board voted unanimously to allow restaurants to increase the indoor dining capacity to 75 percent starting today at 5 p.m.

Before making this decision, Commissioners received a briefing from the Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna Abney to gather data and other relevant information. After considering the information provided and legal advice, they decided to move forward to approve expanded dining services. Governor Hogan’s amended order is available for viewing here.

“I ask our residents to support our local restaurants, but to continue practicing frequent handwashing, wearing a face covering, and maintaining a safe social distancing,” stated Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq.

Additionally, if you are experiencing a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or have recently participated in a mass gathering, consider getting tested for COVID-19. Charles County offers convenient ways to get tested. Visit our website for testing locations near you.

For the latest updates on the Coronavirus, including how to protect yourself and what to do if you suspect you are infected, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov.

