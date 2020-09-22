A new carryout has opened in the Pinefield shopping center, and the food is delightful. Jaquan and Hosea Green have brought a long-time Washington, D.C. favorite to Waldorf.

The original Horace and Dickies was located on 12thStreet (near H Street) in downtown D.C. After 30 years, this location closed earlier this year. The owner of the original (Richard “Dickie” Shannon) was well-known for his cornmeal-breaded fried whiting. Dickies daughter still runs Horace and Dickies locations in Tacoma Park and Camp Springs.

I had the opportunity to spend some time with Jaquan. He is so friendly, and he took the time (he was very busy) to sit down and chat with me. It is evident he is passionate about bringing great food to the area. I ordered the fish (fried whiting), yams, and mac & cheese.

The fish is amazing! The whiting (a member of the cod family) is not too “fishy” tasting. It is a white fish and is firm, sweet and delicate. It is considered a healthy protein. The breading was light and perfect for the fish. The yams were fabulous with just the right amount of brown sugar. The mac & cheese is Jaquan’s Aunt’s recipe and it was perfect.

For dessert, Horace and Dickies offers cakes from the Honey Bun Cake Factory. ( http://www.thehoneybuncakefactory.com/ ) The owner of the Honey Bun Cake Factory, Anthony, has been selling his moist and tasty cakes at many places in Charles County. He can often be found at the former Toys R Us building (along with Smoker’s Delight BBQ) https://www.smokersdelightbbq.com . The Honey Bun Cake Factory also has a location on Indian Head Highway in Bryans Road.

I am looking forward to trying to some of the other menu items. I am sure everything I get is going to be amazing! Something to look forward to…Jaquan is planning to add additional items to the menu in the future.

Horace and Dickies hours are:

Monday through Saturday – 12:00pm to 9:00pm

Sunday – 12:00pm to 6:00pm

Horace and Dickies Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/hadwaldorf

