PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 22, 2020 –As the 2020 general election nears, the Calvert County Board of Elections announces available options for voters to cast their ballot. Registered voters will be able to vote by mail or in person during early voting or on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Early Voting – Oct. 26 through Nov. 2

Vote early in person at the Community Resources Building, located at 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick (across the street from the Prince Frederick Post Office). Early voting will be held Monday, Oct. 26 through Monday, Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mail-in Ballot – Applications due Oct. 20

Can’t make it to the polls? Mail-in ballot applications must be received (not just postmarked) by Tuesday, Oct. 20, in order to receive a mail-in ballot. Voters are urged to return applications as soon as possible.

After a mail-in ballot is received and completed, voters may submit the completed ballot by mail using the included prepaid envelope or by placing it in one of seven secure drop boxes that will be available throughout the county. One drop box will be available at the Community Resources Building beginning Oct. 1; all other drop boxes will be available beginning in mid-October at the locations listed below.

Election Day Vote Centers and Drop Box Locations

This year, voters may cast their ballot in person atanyvote center in Calvert County on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The least crowded time to vote on election day is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Regular polling locations will not be available on Election Day. There will be five vote centers available in Calvert County. Voters may cast their ballot at whichever vote center is most convenient.

Vote centers and drop boxes will be available at the following locations:

·Calvert High School

520 Fox Run Blvd., Prince Frederick, MD 20678

·Community Resources Building

30 Duke St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678

·Huntingtown High School

4125 Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639

·Northern High School

2950 Chaneyville Road, Owings, MD 20736

·Patuxent High School

12485 Southern Connector Blvd., Lusby, MD 20657

·Northeast Community Center (drop box only)

4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

·Southern Community Center (drop box only)

20 Appeal Lane, Lusby, MD 20657

Individuals who vote in person during early voting or on Election Day must wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 13, 2020. Visit www.elections.maryland.gov to register to vote, look up voter information, request a ballot, become an election judge and find more information about the 2020 general election.

