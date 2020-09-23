The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) announces it will remain in Restricted or Reduced Operations for the remainder of 2020-2021 academic year. Physical access to the campuses will remain limited and strict health precautions will continue to be rigorously enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at all of its campuses.

In addition, and in light of the ongoing pandemic, CSM will keep the St. Charles Children’s Learning Center on the La Plata campus, the Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater on the La Plata Campus and the Fitness Centers, including the pools on the La Plata and Leonardtown campuses closed. Onsite library services at the La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick campuses will also remain virtual. These facilities will reopen when the college determines it is viable to do so.

“The news islatelyfilled withstories aboutcolleges and universities that haveattempted to bring back in-person instruction, thenexperiencedspikes in coronavirus cases,andconsequentlymovedonline,” explained CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. “We know that high density gatherings are problematicfor the spread of the virus, and honestly, college campuses are not designed for socially-distanced learning – and that’s okay. As a pioneer of distance learning, CSM was able to easily expand upon its 20-year tradition of effectively providing flexible online choices and teaching modalities to adapt to the pandemic and keep our students learning.”

“As a community college, we are called by our mission to serve our community,” Murphy continued. “Our focus changes with the times, just as our community’s needs change. While there is a lot of uncertainty right now, we must remain true to our core and look forward. We have examined where we are, and gauged the needs of our learners, many of whom will need the college to help them get back on their feet. Learning is core to our mission, and much of what we do has translated into the virtual environment, but unfortunately, some things have not.”

