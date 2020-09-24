Meet Tia who’s patiently waiting for a hero to come and make her part of their family. Could that be you??

Tia has a $400 Pets In Need Sponsorship for the approved Rescue the pulls Tia.

Tia is a brown and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 6 years, 1 month old. She weighs about 46.5 lbs.. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted and micro-chipped upon adoption

Tia is a happy and sweet dog. She is a fast learner and knows some commands. She may be a dominant dog so we suggest going slow with other dogs. She loves peanut butter in her treats!

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

