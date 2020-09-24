LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have approved the 2020 State Homeland Security Grant for the Department of Emergency services. The $111,932 grant will be used by the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services for numerous projects to promote the safety and security of St. Mary’s County.

This agreement requires a minimum of 25% of awarded funds to be dedicated toward law enforcement terrorism prevention-oriented planning, training, exercise and equipment activities.

The grant was a decrease from the approved budget by $8,068.00, The funding awarded annually to eligible local jurisdictions in the State of Maryland to achieve the National Preparedness Goal of a secure and resilient Nation.

Other uses for these funds include HazMat training, the purchase of outreach materials, the resources to update plans of action for emergencies, emergency signage, and buying remote-controlled drones, and equipment updates.

In the released document regarding the breakdown of spending, the project overviews and costs were listed as:

Sonar-Physical Security LAW/FIRE: $38,000.00

Law Enforcement: $29,500.00

PPE: $10,000.00

Update EOP Plan: $8,912.07

EOC Supplies, Smart Board, ETC: $25,519.00

The breakdown of the individual projects can be viewed at the 2020 St. Mary’s County Homeland Security Grant.

For more information, please visit the Department of Emergency Services webpage or call 301-475-4200, ext. 2114.

Like this: Like Loading...