LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of September 23, 2020.

The Board appointed Ms. Shannon Morris as Assistant Principal I, 11 month, at Leonardtown Middle School. Ms. Morris holds a Master’s degree from McDaniel College and a Bachelor’s degree from Towson University. She currently serves as a Technology Teacher at Leonardtown High School.

Ms. Morris’s appointment will become effective September 28, 2020.

