Prince Frederick, MD- A live-stream of the announcement of the Maryland Teacher of the Year will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at the Calvert High School Cafeteria.

Calvert High’s Ms. Caitlin Fregelette is a State Finalist. The event will broadcast live on Maryland Public Television. Hors d’oeuvres and mocktails will be provided.

