Announcing the Calvert Library Foundation Charity Auction to benefit Calvert Library on October 25, 2020. This auction is the first event in the Foundation’s capital campaign to raise funds to support the construction of a new Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch in North Beach.

The auction will be hosted by Chesapeake Auction House in St Leonard, MD on their website.

The items to be auctioned will be available for online preview from October 11-17. Bids can be placed from October 18-25. To participate in the bidding, one must register on the Chesapeake Auction House website. The auction will go live at 7 pm on October 25. Interested individuals can inspect any item October 11-23 by contacting Scott Deacon at 443-975-1001 or via email

The Foundation is accepting donations of items with a minimum value of $100, through October 9. Suggested popular items to donate could include experiences like a fishing charter or a week stay at a vacation home; jewelry, art, antiques, recreational crafts, e.g. canoe, kayak, etc. The goal is to have over 100 items to be auctioned.

The Foundation is looking forward to making this event a huge success and welcomes the community’s support of Calvert Library. The beauty of fundraising in a COVID-19 environment is that you can attend this auction from the comfort of your own home – no expensive dress-up clothes to buy or (we’ll be honest) less than fabulous wine to consume. Just the comfort of your home and an opportunity to support the library. The library and its staff have done an outstanding job providing services in these difficult times. They have proven that libraries are not only relevant but an essential part of our daily lives and culture. Please take time to thank them and support this auction.

If you would like to make a donation to the Twin Beaches Capital Campaign, please contact Foundation President Scott Deacon at skdeacon2@aol.com or 443-975-1001 or Library Executive Director, Carrie Willson cwillson@calvertlibrary.info or 410-535-0291.

