Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students interested in taking the PSAT exam must register by Nov. 24. The PSAT exam is voluntary and open to any student in Grades 9-11. CCPS covers the registration fee for all sophomores to encourage students to take the exam as practice for the SAT. Registered students will take the exam at their home school in person on Jan. 26, 2021.

The cost of the exam for high school freshmen and juniors is $18 and students can register online. This is the only date available for students to take the exam this school year, and students will not be allowed to register after the Nov. 24 deadline.

Health and safety measures, as well as social distancing protocols, will be in place for students and staff. Any student taking the PSAT at their home school will be required to wear a mask at all times and bring their own test materials, such as No. 2 pencils, erasers, and an approved calculator. Students should arrive by 7:45 a.m. The test will take students about three hours to complete.

Students can register for the exam using the links below. Although CCPS covers the exam fee for tenth graders, sophomores still need to register. Students should register using the link for their school of attendance.

Payment can be made using a student’s My School Bucks account, or by check or money order mailed to their child’s home school. Parents sending payment to the school should include their child’s full name and student identification number on the enclosed check or money order, and address the mailing envelope to the attention of the school testing coordinator.

The PSAT exam measures critical reasoning, reading, math, problem solving and writing skills. The exam also prepares students for the SAT, provides access to scholarship opportunities and gives students access to free SAT preparation resources online through the College Board and Khan Academy.

Any student with an IEP or 504 plan interested in taking the PSAT exam needs to register through the College Board to ensure accommodations are in place. Accommodations will be provided only for students approved through the College Board. Information about this process is posted here on the College Board website.

Students can use their score reports to access resources through the College Board. Score reports will be shared with students once they are available. The College Board offers students free SAT preparation resources and information about Advanced Placement (AP) courses that match a student’s skill strengths. More information about College Board resources.

Additionally, high school juniors are eligible for scholarships through the National Achievement and National Merit scholarship programs. Scores for juniors are used to qualify students for these programs. Details about the scholarship programs are posted at www.nationalmerit.org.

