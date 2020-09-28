On Sunday, September 27, 2020 at approximately 8:45 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the intersection of Chesapeake Beach Rd. (MD Route 260) and Mt. Harmony Road in Owings, MD for a report of a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival units located a black 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle laying on its side in the westbound lane of MD Route 260. Preliminary investigation revealed the operator of the motorcycle was driving westbound on MD Route 260 when the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a guardrail. The driver was subsequently ejected from the bike. The operator of the motorcycle has been identified as Paul Nicholas Conner Jr., 45 of Friendship, MD. Conner was pronounced deceased on the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

At this time, speed, driver error, and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors to this collision.

This crash remains under the investigation by Cpl. V. Bortchevsky of Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Cpl. V. Bortchevsky at vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling (410) 535-2800.

Like this: Like Loading...