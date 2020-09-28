To the Families, Friends, Supporters and Advocates of Calvert Hospice:

We are living in times of unprecedented challenge and change, forced to make difficult decisions and choices we wouldn’t have imagined possible just one year ago.

Calvert Hospice is no different.

This week, the Calvert Hospice Board of Directors made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend operations at our Burnett Calvert Hospice House effective immediately. To ensure we provide the expert and compassionate end-of-life care to which we are committed, we require experienced, trained staff 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, over weekends and holidays, through hurricanes and snowstorms.

At this time, we simply cannot ensure that level of staffing for our House and our families.

We are extremely grateful and proud of all our House staff who have worked diligently over the past 10 years, providing the unique and specialized care for which we are known. Going forward, we are committed to providing the same level of care for our patients and their families wherever they call home, just as we have done for over 36 years. We are also committed to creating a future that serves our neighbors when they need us most, honoring the extraordinary support we have been given by our community in so many ways, for so many years.

Rest assured, Calvert County can continue to rely on us.

We remain mission-driven and will strive, every day, to enhance the quality of life for our patients and their families and guide them in making the most of every moment they have, together.

With unwavering belief in future opportunity,

Jean E. A. Fleming, EdD, RN

Executive Director