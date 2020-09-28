On Tuesday, September 22, 2020 the members of Bay District Station 9 met with Tricia Hancock from the student council of the Little Flower School in Great Mills MD to receive a service project that they created this past week for Patriot Day. Ms. Hancock said her students wanted to honor our local heroes in our community especially during this time of the pandemic. The students put together goody bags with water bottles, chips, cookies, and mints to help “make the fire fighter’s day brighter and give them a little pick me up”.

Deputy Chief Harrison and Captain Martoni received the gift bags from Ms. Hancock and presented her with some fire prevention materials to take back to her students. The bags were split between both stations so we could all enjoy the “pick me up”.

Credit: Bat District Volunteer Fire Department / Bat District Volunteer Fire Department

The officers and members of Bay District would like to thank Ms. Hancock and her students for thinking of us.

