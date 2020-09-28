Tuesday

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 2 pm. High near 78. South wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.