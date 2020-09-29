Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students enrolled in Advanced Placement (AP) classes can take the accompanying exam in May. Some colleges and universities provide students with course credit for achieving a score of 4 or higher on AP exams.

Any CCPS student enrolled in AP classes this year interested in taking the course exam in 2021 must register and pay the exam fee by Nov. 6. A list of available exams is posted on the College Board website. Students who want to register for an AP exam should contact the testing coordinator at their high school for assistance.

The cost per exam is $95; however, any student who registers for an exam after the Nov. 6 deadline will be charged a $40 late fee per exam. The deadline for any late registrations is March 5, 2021. Students who cancel after registering for an exam will not be charged a cancellation fee. In prior years, students were charged a $40 cancellation fee. The College Board is not charging cancellation fees for this testing cycle. Any student who wants to cancel an exam should do so by March 5.

AP exams are held annually in May. Students enrolled in AP classes should receive College Board online account access codes from their teacher. Online account access for students is available at https://myap.collegeboard.org/login. Students must first create a College Board account to link an access code from their teacher to class resources. Students also will use their class account to register for AP exams.

Parents and students can request reimbursement for AP exam registration costs. Students must earn a score of 3 or higher to request reimbursement. CCPS processes AP exam reimbursement requests at the beginning of each school year. The reimbursement form for the 2020-21 school year exam cycle will be posted at ccboe.com next August.

Visit https://apstudents.collegeboard.org/exam-policies-guidelines/exam-fees for more details.