Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is adding a dinner meal and snack to its meal bags that already include a breakfast kit and lunch for children 2 to 18. The additional meals will be distributed starting Oct. 5 at the school system’s 17 meal sites.

Parents picking up meals without their child present will need to show proof of a child’s age — like a student identification badge or copy of a report card. If the child is not or not yet enrolled in CCPS, and is not present during pickup, the parent must show documentation of the child’s age — such as a copy of a birth certificate or a report card from a private school.

Distribution sites open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday include:

Henry E. Lackey High School;

La Plata High School;

Maurice J. McDonough High School;

North Point High School;

St. Charles High School;

Thomas Stone High School;

Westlake High School;

Mattawoman Middle School;

Milton M. Somers Middle School;

Piccowaxen Middle School;

Billingsley Elementary School;

Indian Head Elementary School;

Malcolm Elementary School;

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School;

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School;

J.C. Parks Elementary School; and

J.P. Ryon Elementary School.

Seven sites will host an evening pick-up window from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. They are Lackey, La Plata, North Point, St. Charles, Thomas Stone and Westlake high schools, and Piccowaxen Middle School.

The additional meals are provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), which requires an educational activity be tied to the program. CCPS has launched the app Beanstack, a reading challenge program for students in kindergarten to 12th grade. Students can access the app via Clever and it will help them access digital reading opportunities, databases and other resources while tracking their reading goals.

While meals for children are currently free, families who fill out Free and Reduced Meal Benefit applications should still complete and turn in the application. Meal benefit applications affect school programs such as Title 1, Maryland Meals for Achievement and other initiatives that benefit children.

Mobile meals

CCPS offers meal program that delivers free, grab-and-go meals by school bus to select neighborhoods. Meals will be available from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Wakefield Community Center at 2002 Nantucket Drive in Waldorf; Arthur Middleton Elementary School at 1109 Copley Ave. in Waldorf from noon to 12:30 p.m.; and from 12:20 to 12:50 p.m. at Smallwood Village Shopping Center, near Safeway, at 10 King St. in Waldorf.

The meals are free to children ages 2 to 18. Parents picking up meals without a child(ren) present will need to show proof of a child’s age like a student identification badge or copy of a report card showing the child’s student identification number. If the child is not or not yet enrolled in CCPS, and is not present during pickup, the parent must show documentation of the child’s age — such as a copy of a birth certificate or a report card from a private school.

Menus are available online and vary by day. CCPS meals may include entrée salads, wraps, sub sandwiches and ready-to-heat pasta entrées with fresh fruit, vegetables and milk.

Menus are available online and vary by day. CCPS meals include entrée salads, wraps, sub sandwiches and ready-to-heat pasta entrées with fresh fruit, vegetables and milk.

Nutritional information for meal bags will be posted on the school system website, http://www.ccboe.com. Parents of children with food allergies or modified diets should check their child’s meal bag items before serving.

Families can apply now for free and reduced-price meal benefits. An application is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.myschoolapps.com/Application. This week, the school system began mailing paper applications to all students enrolled in the CCPS.

Like this: Like Loading...