Meet Billy Boy(164490) who’s eagerly waiting for a buddy to hang out and exploring the surroundings. Could that be you??

Billy Boy is a handsome, tan and white male American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He is approximately 1 year old and weighs about 55.1 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

Billy Boy is a funster. He is curious about meeting other dogs, and would do well hiking/exploring/playing, and anything else that requires energy! Billy Boy is said to be good with children of all ages. Billy needs a place where he can run and just be his-self.

Billy loves getting his picture taken, so get your cameras ready! If you think this handsome boy is a good fit for you and your family, schedule an appointment animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to meet him.

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.

Tri County Animal Shelter