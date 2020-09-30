LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, Sept. 29, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown and recognized the completion of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s District 4 Office with a virtual ribbon cutting. The Commissioners also issued a Proclamation in advance of World Architecture Day.

During the meeting, the Commissioners approved 13 2021 Legislative Proposals to move forward at the Joint Public Meeting with the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Additionally, following a public hearing, the Commissioners approved a Community Development Block Grant application for $1 million. Funds from this grant are to be used for rental subsidy payments, which would benefit renters and landlords, said Department of Aging & Human Services Director Lori Jennings-Harris. An estimated 200 households will be eligible to receive the grant funds, at an average of $4,850 per household, she said.

During the meeting, the Commissioners convened as the St. Mary’s County Board of Health to hear a presentation from Health Officer Dr. Meenakshi G. Brewster. During this presentation, Dr. Brewster encouraged the community to get a flu shot as soon as possible. Dr. Brewster also shared updated information to the Commissioners from the COVID-19 Dashboard, which provides daily statistics regarding the coronavirus in St. Mary’s County.

Due to technical difficulties, the Maryland Department of Transportation – 2020 Consolidated Transportation Tour scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29 was postponed. It will be rescheduled for a time and date to be determined.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Commissioner agendas can be found on the county website each Friday before the Commissioner Meeting.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

