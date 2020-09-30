Newburg, MD- Lane Shifts Begin at the Nice/Middleton Bridge During the Week of Oct. 5 — During the week of Oct. 5, 2020, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) will implement lane shifts on US 301 between the toll plaza and the existing Nice/Middleton bridge.

Specifically, the northbound lane will shift onto the existing right shoulder and the southbound lane will shift onto the existing northbound lane, as depicted below. With no reduction in capacity, the shifts are anticipated to have minimal traffic impacts, though shoulders will be temporarily unavailable within this segment of US 301.

Credit: MDTA

These lane shifts are being implemented to provide construction crews with a safe and efficient work zone to construct a new approach to the future bridge. A temporary concrete barrier will be installed along the shoulder of southbound US 301 to protect work crews.

Weather permitting, during the week of September 28, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., motorists are urged to slow down and exercise caution when approaching the location, as workers and vehicles will be present next to the highway preparing for the lane shifts that will begin the week of October 5. Motorists should expect alternating, 15-minute traffic holds.

Note: Additional traffic holds may be needed throughout the project for deliveries, movement of equipment, and other maintenance requirements.

The work is part of the Maryland Transportation Authority’s (MDTA) project to build a new US 301 bridge to replace the 80-year-old Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River. The project is one of the State’s largest transportation initiatives and will improve mobility, safety, and economic opportunities for southern Maryland, northeastern Virginia, and the region.

MDTA kicked off major construction in July, and the new, wider, four-lane crossing will open to traffic by early 2023. For details visit Nice/Middleton Bridge Updates.

Like this: Like Loading...