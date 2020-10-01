Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is offering on-site assistance Oct. 5-7 for Phase 2 registration. Assistance is available to any Charles County family with a child enrolled in CCPS who is eligible to return to school during Phase 2. Pending Board approval, CCPS plans to begin Phase 2 on Nov. 9.

The on-site schedule is below. Appointments are not required. Interpreters of multiple languages will be available to support families.

Monday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at John Hanson Middle School located at 3165 John Hanson Drive in Waldorf.

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2 to 7 p.m. at Arthur Middleton Elementary School located at 1109 Copley Avenue in Waldorf.

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata.

CCPS staff will be on-site to help families complete the registration form located in ParentVue. The form asks families to select whether or not their child would return to school for in-person learning or continue with virtual instruction. Parents who have not yet activated a ParentVue account should email parentvue@ccboe.com to request their activation code.

Masks are required for all participants and families should bring their device used for online learning. Parents and families attending a session should not bring a sibling who is not enrolled in a Charles County public school.

Phase 2 would allow for students in identified special groups to return to in-person instruction at school four days per week. Pending approval by the Board and stability in health metrics, CCPS plans to begin Phase 2 on Nov. 9. More information about Phase 2, including a list of identified special groups, is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/pr/ccps-planning-for-phase-2-of-its-reopening-plan/.

