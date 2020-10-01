Annapolis, MD- At a press conference this afternoon, Dr. Karen Salmon, Superintendent of Maryland State Schools announced that child care centers can now open up their doors fully, maintaining state-issued(per their license) teacher to child ratio.

Dr. Salmon noted that child care centers can care for up to twenty(20) 3-4-year-olds, with a teacher ratio of 1(teacher)/10(children). Up to thirty school-aged children are approved at a ratio of 1(teacher)/15(children).

“We are incredibly grateful to Maryland’s family child care home and center-based providers for their outstanding efforts to provide working parents and guardians with access to licensed settings in these historic and unprecedented times,” said State Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D. “I am also thankful for our many licensing specialists, regional managers, and supervisors across the state for their hard work in helping to bring our supply of child care from 29 percent of licensed providers in April to nearly 82 percent in just six months.”

“Of course, child care providers must continue to adhere to Federal and State Guidelines on health and safety protocols as they have successfully done to this point,” stated Dr. Salmon.

Hopefully this action will assist in limiting the many illegal and unregulated child care providers that are have sprung up in recent months as pandemic pods; where there are no criminal background checks, no oversight and parents cannot be sure their children are in a safe environment,” she continued.

Licensed child care programs interested in reopening may contact their licensing specialist and complete a Child Care Verification of Reopening form. In addition, MSDE continues to provide Family Child Care Start-up Grants of up to $1,000 for new providers starting their small businesses. Eligibility is based upon certain income levels and family size. Parents and guardians in need of child care may contact LOCATE: Child Care at https://www.marylandfamilynetwork.org/for-parents/locate-child-care or talk to a specialist by calling (877) 261-0060 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

