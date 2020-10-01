Christmas Connection is a volunteer and interagency partnership providing holiday cheer to seniors and families in need. The Charles County Department of Community Services leads the “Adopt-a-Senior” portion of the project and is seeking volunteers to prepare and deliver holiday food baskets to seniors who have been determined to be financially needy and without support of family at the holiday time.

Individuals wishing to volunteer should call the Aging and Human Services Division at 301-934-6737 or Hammonju@CharlesCountyMD.gov by Friday, Nov. 6. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

