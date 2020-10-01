PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 30, 2020 – To reduce the impact of seasonal flu, the Calvert County Health Department will host a series of free children’s and community flu clinics throughout the county.

The Health Department urges everyone ages 6 months and older to get an annual flu vaccine. Getting the flu vaccine is particularly important this year because people can be simultaneously infected by influenza and COVID-19.

“Although typical flu vaccines are about 50-60% protective, not getting a vaccine is 0% protective,” said Calvert County Health Officer Dr. Laurence Polsky. “For those who may still become infected despite vaccination, their illness is typically milder and they are less contagious to others as a result of partial protection provided by the vaccine. For business owners and managers, this also means fewer employees become ill and miss significant time from their jobs.”

The following clinics will be held through October and November:

Children’s Flu Clinics (free for children and accompanying adults)

· Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Northern High School (2950 Chaneyville Road, Owings)

· Oct. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Calvert High School (520 Fox Run Blvd., Prince Frederick)

· Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Patuxent High School (12485 Southern Connector Blvd., Lusby)

Community Flu Clinics (free)

· Oct. 7, 4-7 p.m., “Walk-In” at Northern High School (2950 Chaneyville Road, Owings)

· Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to noon, “Drive-Thru” at Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center (130 Auto Drive, Prince Frederick)

· Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to noon, “Drive-Thru” at Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center

· Oct. 21, 4-7 p.m., “Walk-In” at Patuxent High School

· Nov 10, 4-7 p.m., “Walk-In” at Huntingtown High School (4125 Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown)

· Nov. 12, 4-7 p.m., “Walk-In” at Patuxent High School

For all clinics, pre-registration is preferred but not required. Residents can register online at www.marylandvax.org.

Social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings are required. Anyone who does not arrive with a face covering will be provided with one.

The flu vaccine is especially important for individuals who are at high risk for medical complications and severe disease, including adults 65 years of age and older, children younger than 5, pregnant women and individuals with chronic medical conditions, as well as those caring for individuals in these groups. In the past decade, between 12,000 and 61,000 Americans annually have died from influenza; hundreds of thousands are hospitalized each year. Millions more become sick enough to miss time from work or school.

For more information about the flu clinics and general questions about the seasonal flu, residents should contact the Calvert County Health Department at 410-535-5400, ext. 349.

